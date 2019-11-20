The dry pattern is coming to an end the next rain system is already approaching from the Plains states.
A southerly wind will keep tonight a bit milder, with lows in the lowermost 40s.
Clouds thicken on Thursday with a few rain showers developing during the afternoon with a high in the mid 60s.
Rain will continue off and on Thursday night, Friday, Friday night, into early Saturday. Highs will be in the mid 50s Friday.
Saturday afternoon, clouds will break, but it will be cooler with temperatures in the low 50s.
Sunday and Monday both will be nicer, brighter, and gradually turn milder. Highs Sunday in the upper 50s and rising to the mid 60s by Monday.
Another rain system with a few thunderstorms possible will push through the Mid State Tuesday night. The afternoon high Tuesday will be a mild 66.
