Rain expands tonight, especially south of I-40. A few thunderstorms will be possible over southeastern Middle Tennessee after midnight, with heavy downpours. Temperatures will hold steady or even rise slightly.
Early Saturday, look for more spotty showers. The afternoon will be drier, but even then, a passing shower or two can't be ruled out. After the rain departs Saturday night, clouds will break on Sunday making for a nicer day -- in the mid 50s.
Monday will be pleasant. Tuesday's weather with be breezy with a few showers, continuing into Tuesday night.
Wednesday looks fantastic, before the threat for another shower or two returns Thursday for Thanksgiving and Friday.
Monday and Tuesday will be in the 60s before 50s return Wednesday through Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.