Music is an outlet for so many people who come to Nashville.

A lot of those folks are able to play it or sing.

So what if you can't.

That didn't stop a LaVergne woman from showing her love of music in a different way.

News 4's Terry Bulger shows us.

Kasey Caldwell loves music...and she knows a lot about it.

But what she doesn't know is how to play it or make it.

So instead she plays on it.

Her mixed medium guitar creations look for the lyric that inspires.

She put Her Stamp on it BY Stamping on it.

" But I try to choose lyrics out of the song that maybe people don't recognize as much that stand out to me."

" Yah you're heard the songs your whole life, but haven't really listened to it." 

<< Bite So when you read the lyrics it's different than hearing them."

Always a creative soul, and a long time bartender mixing drinks with mixed feelings, and a yearning to do more.

6 years ago she started this.

" But I never really thought I could do this for a living, until I found something unique enough."

Now she creates for the sake of the song Her favorite.

" When the mountains crumble to the sea, there'll still be you and me

When the mountains crumble to the sea, there'll still be you and me

( music continues under)

Led Zeppelin Lyrical, Page, Plant and now Kasey.

To see more of these beautiful guitars go to Kasey's website

Kcdesignz.com

Terry Bulger News 4.

