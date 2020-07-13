NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Monday is Nathan Bedford Forrest Day in the state of Tennessee, but it looks much different this year.
Governor Bill Lee will not have to sign a proclamation to declare it.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said Wednesday the bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest should be moved from the Tennessee State Capitol to the Tennessee State Museum.
State lawmakers removed that requirement while still allowing the day to take place.
As for the bust in the capitol building, the Historical Commission now has to decide whether it should be removed.
Protesters outside the Tennessee State Capitol called Thursday’s vote recommending the removal of the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust a 'victory.'
The Capitol Commission recommended it be taken to the Tennessee State Museum.
A final decision could be as far away as February.
The State Capitol Commission voted on Thursday in favor of removing the bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest from the Tennessee State Capitol.
