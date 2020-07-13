Nathan Bedford Forrest Bust
 

Bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest at the Tennessee State Capitol

 
 WSMV File Photo

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Monday is Nathan Bedford Forrest Day in the state of Tennessee, but it looks much different this year.

Governor Bill Lee will not have to sign a proclamation to declare it.

State lawmakers removed that requirement while still allowing the day to take place.

As for the bust in the capitol building, the Historical Commission now has to decide whether it should be removed.

The Capitol Commission recommended it be taken to the Tennessee State Museum.

A final decision could be as far away as February.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.