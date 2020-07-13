NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Monday is Nathan Bedford Forrest Day in the state of Tennessee, but it looks much different this year.

Governor Bill Lee will not have to sign a proclamation to declare it.

State lawmakers removed that requirement while still allowing the day to take place.

As for the bust in the capitol building, the Historical Commission now has to decide whether it should be removed.

The Capitol Commission recommended it be taken to the Tennessee State Museum.

A final decision could be as far away as February.