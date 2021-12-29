The National Hockey League and National Hockey League announced Wednesday new COVID-19 protocols as omicron cases rise across the country.

Modifications to current NHL and NHLPA COVID-19 protocols were announced via the NHL Public Relations Twitter Wednesday. The NHL said the modification will reduce the isolation period after a positive test from 10 days to five days for fully vaccinated Players who meet the required conditions.

NHL cutting isolation time to 5 days, change applies in US The NHL is following other leagues and U.S. government guidance by cutting COVID-19 isolatio…

This new modification applies to players, attendants, and operations staff, including coaches, regardless of vaccination status.

The modification comes as a response to the CDC’s new isolation guidelines for COVID-positive individuals as case numbers rise across the country, specifically those that are identified as the omicron variant.

Current Nashville Predator players who have been added to the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list are forwards Tommy Novak and Colton Sissons as well as defenseman Roman Josi.

The NHL said specific changes to their COVID-19 protocols can be found on their website.