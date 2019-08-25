The Nashville flea market is getting a new home after 50 years in the same location.
Sunday was the last time vendors would pack up their booths in the buildings at the top of the hill on the fairgrounds.
“It is nostalgic,” Old Costume Jewelry vendor Ellen Eaton said. “This is part of what people love, the old buildings.”
The old buildings are set to be torn down after the State Fair in September, to make room for a professional soccer stadium.
“It’s kind of sad to not be here anymore, but they did build us a beautiful new facility,” Eaton said. “They did ask us about a year and a half ago what we wanted in a building and they actually listened to us.”
New expo buildings just down the hill will be the flea market’s new home when it comes back at the end of September
“You won’t have to climb the hill anymore and a lot of people that come to shop will be happy about that,” Flea Market manager Mary Ann Smith said.
The new facility will have air-conditioned buildings and more outdoor space. Smith says regulars will notice some familiarities.
“I’ve tried to put the dealers in like they are now in a building,” Smith said. “The flea market is still here and we’re going to go on for the next 50 years.”
The next flea market starts on September 27th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.