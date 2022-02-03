NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Ahead of the Olympics beginning, News4 Today anchors decided to put their skills to the test and try out Curling.
Brittany, Holly and Lindsey adventured to TeeLine Curling to learn the concept of the Olympic sport.
"If you are watching Olympics, that is a different level," says Marc Bulger, owner of TeeLine Curling. "They are playing chess, we play checkers out here," he said comparing the two sides of the sport.
In addition to Curling, you can also bowl, and enjoy food and drinks in the restaurant area.
To see prices and book ice time, click here.
