NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Zulfat Suara made history Thursday night, becoming the first Muslim elected to Nashville's Metro Council. Suara was elected to fill one of the five At-Large council seats.
Suara joins Bob Mendes, Sharon Hurt, Burkley Allen, and Steve Glover as the newly elected At-Large members. She claimed victory Thursday night during her election party at the Bridge Building.
In the August 1 election, Suara received the second-most votes of the At-Large candidates, trailing only Bob Mendes. Mendes secured over 10 percent of the vote and did not have to take part in Thursday's runoff election.
Suara is a Certified Public Accountant and works as the Assistant Controller at Meharry Medical College. She emigrated from Nigeria in 1993 and moved to Nashville in 1998 after her husband was accepted to a fellowship program at Vanderbilt.
According to the Election Commission's website, Suara received 34,237 votes, exactly 13 percent of the vote. The results will be certified next week, according to Jeff Roberts with the Election Commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.