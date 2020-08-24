NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A massive Zoom outage caused headaches for students and faculty at schools across the country, including here in the Midstate.
Work meetings, news interviews and classes – a lot are now heavily relying on Zoom to get stuff done.
So what do you do when it isn’t working. A bunch of people were forced to find out on Monday.
For colleges like Austin Peay, Vanderbilt and Vol State, it was supposed to be the first day of fall semester virtual classes.
Thousands of students woke up ready to log into Zoom only to find the popular video-conferencing app wasn’t working.
“It was funny because last night we were actually talking about how it would be hilarious if our first day of Zoom classes and it just doesn’t work, and then we got the email and we were like ‘Oh my gosh, of course,’” said Vanderbilt sophomore Eden Baker.
The Williamson County Schools district posted about the outage on Facebook.
Vol State sent an email to students.
“Just basically that there were some nationwide Zoom outages and that they should keep trying if they’re having problems getting in,” said Vol State spokesman Eric Melcher.
That’s one of the main messages Vol State wants to get across because with so many students learning virtually this year, this will not be the last time technical issues get in the way.
“Just because you miss a class session doesn’t mean you can’t be doing work and getting stuff done for the class,” said Melcher.
Fortunately for students and faculty, if there’s one thing learned in 2020, it’s to adapt and stay positive.
“I think it’s kind of showed people that you just have to try and get through it, and I’m sure later on we’ll all look back on this and hopefully laugh, well not laugh because it is horrible, but just realize how far we’ve come,” said Melcher. “Imagine how resilient we’re all going to be when this is all done. We’re all going to have new skills and be able to do things in hopefully a better way.”
A lot of people were making jokes about the Zoom outages on social media. One professor called it “a digital snow day.”
Zoom apologized for the outage and resolved the issue.
