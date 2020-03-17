NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- After careful consideration by Zoo officials, Nashville Zoo will temporarily close to the public starting Wednesday, March 17th.
The Zoo's leadership says that even though no known cases of COVID-19 have been at the Zoo, their decision to close was made to help protect the public, their staff, volunteers, guests, and the community as a whole.
“We recognize that the Zoo is a popular destination for those of us who want to get out of the house, experience a respite from our daily lives, and discover the wonders for our natural world,” said Rick Schwartz, President and CEO. “We look forward to opening again soon and welcoming everyone back to their Zoo.”
Their animal care team and other essential staff will continue to care for the non-human population of the Zoo. They have plenty of supplies including food and medical supplies to provide well for those in the Zoo's care.
Other members of the Zoo's staff will be working from home for the duration, and the Zoo's leadership team will follow the guidance of local, state, and federal health officials to determine when the Zoo may reopen.
