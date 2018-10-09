Non-experts call them Zombie Trees, dead on the inside but still sprouting leaves. It's a sign that these trees days throwing shade are over, but not always immediately.
Hot dry summers don't help. But it takes much more to kill a tree.
Planting trees is really the only way to offset this part of life, new life.
In an East Nashville Neighborhood we went to, recently planted trees are growing...something residents in 50 years here will appreciate.
What everyone wants to know is when does green turn to yellow, red, or orange? Mid-October is that time, so where's the color?
