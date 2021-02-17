WASHINGTON, DC (WSMV) - The man known as the "Zip Tie Guy" and his mother must go back to jail while they await their trials in connection with the U.S. Capitol riots.
A U.S. District judge states that Eric Munchel, of Nashville, and his mother Lisa Eisenhart will be remain in jail waiting for their pending trials for their involvement in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
On Jan. 6, Munchel and Eisenhart were part of a group of people that rushed the U.S. Capitol. During the insurrection, Munchel was the man carrying zip ties inside the capitol during the deadly riots.
On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth reversed the previous release order for Munchel and Eisenhart. Now, Lamberth has ordered both defendants detained pending trial.
“For the same reasons as with her son, no release conditions can ensure that Eisenhart would not pose a danger to the community,” court documents said.
