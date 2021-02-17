Congress Holds Joint Session To Ratify 2020 Presidential Election

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: Protesters enter the Senate Chamber on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. Pro-Trump protesters have entered the U.S. Capitol building after mass demonstrations in the nation's capital. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

 Win McNamee

WASHINGTON, DC (WSMV) - The man known as the "Zip Tie Guy" and his mother must go back to jail while they await their trials in connection with the U.S. Capitol riots.

A U.S. District judge states that Eric Munchel, of Nashville, and his mother Lisa Eisenhart will be remain in jail waiting for their pending trials for their involvement in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. 

Download PDF Eric Munchel and Lisa Eisenhart

On Jan. 6, Munchel and Eisenhart were part of a group of people that rushed the U.S. Capitol. During the insurrection, Munchel was the man carrying zip ties inside the capitol during the deadly riots.

On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth reversed the previous release order for Munchel and Eisenhart. Now, Lamberth has ordered both defendants detained pending trial.

“For the same reasons as with her son, no release conditions can ensure that Eisenhart would not pose a danger to the community,” court documents said.

Eric Gavelek Munchel mug

Eric Gavelek Munchel, 30, arrested on federal charges for participating in the U.S. Capitol riot on January 6, 2021.
MUG - Lisa Eisenhart - 1/17/21
 

Lisa Eisenhart faces federal charges in connection with the Capitol riots.

 
 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.