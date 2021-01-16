NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The mother of Eric Munchel, A.K.A., "Zip Tie Guy," was arrested for her actions inside the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.
Lisa Eisenhart, 56, of Woodstock, Georgia, was taken into custody in Nashville by FBI Agents Saturday afternoon.
A second man from Tennessee faces federal charges in connection with the chaos at the Capitol earlier this month.
Eisenhart is charged with conspiring to violate federal statutes.
Pictures were uploaded of two individuals, one appearing to be Eric Munchel and his mother, Lisa roaming through the U.S. Capitol.
After a search of Munchel's home in Nashville, clothing either similar to, or exact matching that of the clothing in the pictures was found.
Federal authorities on Sunday arrested two men for their alleged roles in the US Capitol riot, according to a release.
Her offenses include Conspiracy, Civil Disorders, Restricted Buildings or Grounds, and Violent Entry or Disorderly Conduct.
She will appear before a U.S. Magistrate Judge in Nashville on Tuesday, January 18.
