NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Eric Munchel, the Nashville man arrested in connection with Wednesday's riot at the U.S. Capitol, has no prior charges in the state of Tennessee according to the TBI.

The TBI says they did not run a criminal record for states other than Tennessee or for the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Court records show Munchel has several misdemeanor charges from Georgia and Florida.

News4 also learned that Munchel used to work at Kid Rock's on Broadway before he was let go about nine months ago.

Police say Munchel, 30, was seen in pictures wearing tactical gear and holding a handful of zip ties. He was referred to on social media as the 'Zip Tie Guy.'

In addition to the zip ties, federal authorities say Munchel was allegedly carrying an item in a holster on his right hip and a cell phone mounted on his chest with the camera facing outward.

Munchel is facing charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Munchel will appear in court some time today and will likely be extradited to Washington, D.C..

The FBI is still actively searching for anyone who may have promoted violence at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

If you have any useful information you can submit it to the FBI here.

