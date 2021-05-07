NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The "zip-tie-guy" from the capitol riots is asking a federal judge for permission to call his mother on Mother's Day.

30-year-old Eric Munchel and his mother have remained in jail after their arrests for their involvement in the Capitol Riots on January 6th.

Both Munchel and his mother Lesa Eisenhart have been charged for the Capitol siege and await trial. The two codefendants initially were to be held in jail while they waited for their court dates, but were released.

After the pair were released, it was ordered that the two were to have no contact with one another, including anyone else they may have had involvement with during the riots.

Munchel's public defender filed the request to the Nashville, Tennessee Pretrial Services Agency stating, "Mr. Munchel has not communicated with his mother since January 10, 2021," and "He would like to call his mother on Mother’s Day."

Munchel's public defendant added that he and the mother, if allowed to communicate, would not discuss any details about the Capitol riots or their cases.