Eric Gavelek Munchel, 30, arrested on federal charges for participating in the U.S. Capitol riot on January 6, 2021.

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A Nashville man known as 'Zip Tie Guy' was arrested Sunday afternoon in Tennessee following his actions in the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021.

Eric Gavelek Munchel, 30, was charged with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Congress Holds Joint Session To Ratify 2020 Presidential Election

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: Protesters enter the Senate Chamber on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Munchel was allegedly inside of the U.S. Capitol carrying plastic restraints, an item in a holster on his right hip, a cell phone mounted on his chest with the camera facing outward, ostensibly to record events that day.

The ATF and FBI continue to urge the public to report suspected use of explosive devices, or violent, destructive acts associated with the recent unrest. Anyone with information can call 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), email ATFTips@atf.gov or submit information anonymously via ReportIt.com.

The FBI is looking for individuals who may have incited or promoted violence of any kind. Anyone with digital material or tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or submit images or videos at fbi.gov/USCapitol.

