NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The man known as the 'Zip-tie-guy' and his mother are facing more charges for their roles in the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Originally Eric Munchel and his mother Lisa Eisenhart faced three charges stemming from their actions on January 6.
Now they each face eight charges, with three of the new charges relating to a new revelation that the pair carried a taser with them into the capitol building.
A new charge for conspiracy has also been added.
A grand jury indicted the pair on the new charges Wednesday.
