NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It's another Working Wednesday and this morning our Big Joe on the Go is following the scent of barbeque to find his next assignment.
This morning he's arrived at one of the most popular food trucks in Music City, Zilla's Pit BBQ.
It’s a #workingwednesday on @WSMV as we go behind the scenes with one of the most popular food trucks in our area, Zilla’s Pit BBQ. pic.twitter.com/sXYCkRUcND— BigJoe (@BIGJOEONTHEGOTN) April 7, 2021
Like many great Nashville food trucks that have come before, Zilla's has become a success story in its own right, exploding during a year when so many restaurants struggled.
Started in 2014 by Pitmaster Terrance Nicholson, Zilla's has gained a loyal following, with over 70k followers on Instagram and the truck selling out at every pop-up it rolls up to.
So this Working Wednesday our Big Joe is rolling up his sleeves and climbing aboard to learn more about Zilla's success during an unprecedented year.
You can find out more about Zilla's Pit BBQ by clicking here.
