NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Zanies in Nashville will be closed through the July 4 weekend after D.L. Hughley tested positive for COVID-19 following two performances at the comedy club.
Hughley was performing at the comedy club Thursday and Friday, but collapsed on stage during his performance on Friday night.
Hughley was taken to St. Thomas Hospital where he was treated for exhaustion according to his publicist, but also learned that he was positive for COVID-19.
The announcement means that the Rob Schneider shows scheduled for this weekend have been rescheduled to August 20-23. Anyone who has purchased tickets will have them honored for those shows or can call for refunds at 615-269-0221.
Zanies said when it reopens, the following procedures will be followed:
- Zanies’ staff have temperatures checked before starting work
- Our team wears masks while engaging the public
- Capacity and distancing are enforced, and standing in the bar is prohibited
- Hand sanitizer is available and encouraged for your use
- Washrooms are cleaned throughout the evenings
- Zanies Nashville is thoroughly cleaned between shows
After the incident involving Hughley, Zanies closed its doors and a specialist was being brought in for "a comprehensive cleaning process" of the club.
Metro Health leaders are now advising anyone who attended the shows to take it seriously and get tested.
“I have been in contact with the management at Zanies over the weekend. We are assured that all of the employees as well as the guests, who were at any of the shows on Thursday and Friday were informed. Our recommendation is that they do go seek testing. We will put this in as part of our normal contract tracing work," Metro Public Health Department Director Dr. Michael Caldwell said on Monday.
Comedian D.L. Hughley collapsed on stage at Zanies Comedy Club over the weekend and now, the story is receiving national attention.
Zanies previously wished "its friend D.L. a quick recovery and a return to the stage."
Hughley said on his radio show that he will be quarantining himself inside his home in Los Angeles.
For more information on Zanies safety plan, click here.
