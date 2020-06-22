Zanies to remain closed for 'comprehensive cleaning' after D.L. Hughley tests positive for COVID-19

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Comedian D.L. Hughley collapsed on stage at Zanies Comedy Club over the weekend and now, the story is receiving national attention.

Since he collapsed, Hughley has been taken to a hospital and tested positive for COVID-19.

Hughley was rushed to Saint Thomas Hospital where he has treated for exhaustion.

Actor-comedian D.L. Hughley collapses onstage in Nashville Actor, comedian and former CNN anchor D.L. Hughley collapsed Friday night on stage in Nashvi…

In social media video post, Hughley stated that he was "asymptotic." He added that he had no symptoms of the virus.

Zanies Comedy Club is now closed where he performed on Thursday and Friday. The club said on its Facebook page it will "only reopen after a comprehensive cleaning process conducted by a specialist."

John Smith was at Zanies Comedy Club to see Hughley collapse on stage and took a video of the incident.

“Two minutes into his show he begins to jumble his words and then he passes out. His manger catches him and pulls him off the stage," Smith said. “I hope that he was right Zanies would test their comedians or performers before they book another show because he was in front of us.”

Metro health leaders are now advising anyone who attended the shows to take it seriously and get tested.

“I have been in contact with the management at Zanie’s over the weekend. We are assured that all of the employees as well as the guests, who were at any of the shows on Thursday and Friday were informed. Our recommendation is that they do go seek testing. We will put this in as part of our normal contract tracing work," Metro Public Health Department Director Dr. Michael Caldwell said on Monday.

Zanie’s wished "its friend D.L. a quick recovery and a return to the stage."

Hughley said he will be quarantining himself inside his hotel room in Nashville for the next 14 days