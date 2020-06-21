NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Zanies Nashville took to social media after learning that D.L. Hughley has tested positive for COVID-19 after performing here for two nights in a row.
Hughley was performing at the comedy club Thursday and Friday, but collapsed on stage during his performance on Friday night.
Hughley was taken to St. Thomas Hospital where he was treated for exhaustion according to his publicist, but also learned that he was positive for COVID-19.
On a video posted to Hughley's Facebook account, he told everyone that he was tested for COVID-19 and learned that he was asymptomatic, showing no symptoms whatsoever for the virus.
After hearing this report, Zanies has closed their doors and will be completing a comprehensive cleaning process conducted by a specialist.
Zanies also encouraged each of their attendees for both nights to contact Metro Health if they feel some risk of exposure from being in attendance either night.
