A federal judge had dismissed two counts of a lawsuit filed on Friday by Edmund Zagorski to stop his execution on Nov. 1.

United States District Judge Aleta Trauger has ordered attorneys to provide a statement of their position on Zagorski’s claim that his First, Eighth and Fourteenth Amendment rights have been violated by noon on Monday.

Zagorski claims the state is violating his rights to access to courts and counsel by prohibiting more than one attorney to be present at an execution and refusing to allow his counsel to have access to a telephone during his execution.

Trauger dismissed claims that the state coerced Zagorski to choose a cruel and unusual method of punishment by threatening him with torture, in violation of the Eighth and Fourteenth Amendments, and death by electrocution in Tennessee’s electric chair is cruel and unusal punishment.

Zagorski had previously been scheduled to be executed by lethal injection on Oct. 11, but he filed a motion to stop the execution because he had selected to be executed by electric chair, though he notified the state of his intention after a deadline the state had set.

Gov. Bill Haslam issued a 10-day reprieve for execution after Trauger had issued a stay on the matter and another appeal was being considered by the U.S. Supreme Court.