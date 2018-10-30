Attorneys for Edmund Zagorski have appealed a decision made last week by a federal court judge.

Court: Zagorski's attorney must be granted phone during execution A judge has granted a temporary restraining order for death row inmate Edmund Zagorski, stating in court documents Monday that Zagorski's lawy…

Zagorski's attorneys filed an appeal after Judge Aleta Trauger officially filed the ruling that Counts 1 and 2 of the original suit filed last week had been dismissed.

TN Supreme Court resets execution date for inmate Edmund Zagorski The Tennessee Supreme Court issued an order on Monday to reset the execution date for inmate Edmund Zagorski.

On Monday, Trauger issued a ruling in regards to Count 3. Trauger said in court documents that Zagorski's lawyer must be provided access to ap hone during the final moments of his life.

On Tuesday morning Zagorski was moved to death watch ahead of his execution.

Zagorski is scheduled to be executed on Thursday.

Death watch is the three-day period before an execution.

During this time, Zagorski will be moved to a cell next to the execution chamber and will be placed under 24-hour observation.

Only the people who are on the inmate's visitation list will be allowed to visit him. All visits are non-contact until the final day before the execution, which is when the warden will decide.

Zagorski had previously been scheduled to be executed by lethal injection on Oct. 11, but he filed a motion to stop the execution because he had selected to be executed by electric chair, though he notified the state of his intention after a deadline the state had set.