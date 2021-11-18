NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A former star running back for Vanderbilt University was arrested on Thursday in Orange County, FL, after a video surfaced of him assaulting his ex-girlfriend.
Zac Stacy, age 30, was apprehended at Orlando International Airport after Orlando Police received a tip that he'd be arriving from Nashville.
Stacy is charged with criminal mischief (over $1000) and aggravated battery (great bodily harm), according to the Orange County Corrections Department.
Stacy is being held without bond with no planned release.
In a video posted by TMZ sports, it shows Stacy hitting his ex-girlfriend in her Florida home this weekend. Additionally, a child can is on the couch.
The incident allegedly occurred last Saturday.
Stacy was set to be a YFP ambassador for the TransPerfect Music City Bowl. Since the video has surfaced, the TransPerfect Music City Bowl has terminated Stacy as YFP ambassador.
“Based on the video and domestic violence report regarding Zac Stacy, the TransPerfect Music City Bowl has terminated the relationship with Zac Stacy effective immediately,” their statement read.
During his time at Vanderbilt, Stacy was Vandy’s all-time rushing leader when he was a player. However, this record has since been broken.
To read the full TMZ Sports, click here.
