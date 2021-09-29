NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Zac Brown Band has put their tour on hold after lead singer Zac Brown tested positive for COVID-19.
Brown said in an Instagram statement that he is disappointed, but he is taking every precaution necessary to ensure the health and safety of his fans and his crew.
The band will continue the tour once Brown finishes his quarantine.
Zac Brown Band is scheduled to perform at Bridgestone Arena on October 17.
