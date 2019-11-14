NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Country music group Zac Brown Band is extending their tour with additional dates in 2020 including a new date in April at Bridgestone Arena.
The Owl Tour which kicked off this past summer will kick off with Spring performance dates starting on February 27 in Illinois and will go for 17 additional dates including the final date, April 25 at Bridgestone Arena.
This additional part of the tour follows 32 stops this year.
The band is known for hits such as "Chicken Fried," "Toes," "Knee Deep," "Colder Weather," "Sweet Annie," and many others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.