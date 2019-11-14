2019 CMT Music Awards - Arrivals

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: Zac Brown Band attends the 2019 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 05, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT)

 Mike Coppola

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Country music group Zac Brown Band is extending their tour with additional dates in 2020 including a new date in April at Bridgestone Arena.

The Owl Tour which kicked off this past summer will kick off with Spring performance dates starting on February 27 in Illinois and will go for 17 additional dates including the final date, April 25 at Bridgestone Arena.

This additional part of the tour follows 32 stops this year.

The band is known for hits such as "Chicken Fried," "Toes," "Knee Deep," "Colder Weather," "Sweet Annie," and many others.

