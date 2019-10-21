NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - In the capital of the state that ranks fifth in the nation for the rate by which men kill women, domestic violence shelters are in dire need for beds.
Every 20 minutes, Metro Nashville Police respond to a domestic violence call. There, they assess the likelihood the victim will be killed by their abuser. If the risk is high, they encourage them to seek shelter.
“That is, like I said, what keeps me up at night: knowing that we do not have the bed space,” YWCA President and CEO Sharon Roberson said.
The bed count at their shelter currently is 65. In order to serve the thousands of women who call their crisis line each year, they need at least 120.
“At the end of the day, what would keep me up is a woman and her children needing a safe to place to stay because their lives are threatened and there be no bed in Nashville, Middle Tennessee for them,” said Roberson.
A domestic violence victim needs 60-90 days in a shelter to get back on their feet. The YWCA has had to reduce their stay to 45 days to accommodate more people.
Roberson said many victims return to the shelter multiple times.
“If we had been able to have them in our shelter for a longer period of time, they would have been better prepared,” Roberson said, adding they will never turn someone whose life is at risk away.
“It may mean that someone that needs the extra two weeks to get an apartment may have to give up their bed space for you because you're in that immediate need,” she explained. “And those sort of decisions are very difficult, but we make them every day.
“The only difference between the beds that we need - the 120 beds - and what we have today, is the will of this community.”
If you feel compelled to help, call 615-269-9922 and ask for Roberson.
If you or someone you know needs help, you can call the YWCA’s 24-hour crisis and support line here: 1-800-334-4628.
