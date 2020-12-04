NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - After years of planning, the YWCA will open a pet shelter after securing funding.
The organization announced Thursday they received a $156,000 donation from Amazon to round out the shelter project.
The project will be added to the Weaver Domestic Violence Center campus and will include a shelter and an outdoor play area.
The shelter will let people getting out of domestic violence situations to bring their pets along with them.
