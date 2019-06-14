NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- The YWCA of Nashville and Middle Tennessee have a program in place to help survivors of domestic violence get a fresh new start.
When an individual flees from a domestic violence situation, they typically leave their homes forever, with just the clothes on their backs.
The survivor, and oftentimes their children, will be housed temporarily at the YWCA emergency shelter for a time, and while in residence are offered a wide variety of services and resources to help them not only get on their feet, but also build new lives.
Through the YWCA's Re-New program, a completely volunteer operation, once women find a new place to live for themselves and children, the volunteers come in and take over.
They provide the women with complete furnishings for their new homes, all the way down to forks and spoons and sheets and towels. Everything is donated to the Re-New team by generous members of the community.
This week, a young mother and her children were able to transition out of the YWCA's Weaver Domestic Violence Center and into their new housing.
When they came home, they found for the 200th time, the Re-New angels had been hard at work in their new home, taking care of everything for them, all the way down to the fresh flowers.
Due to storage limitations, the Re-New program is unable to accept all donations, but they do have this current wish-list on their website.
There are a number of other ways to give support, volunteer, and donate to the organization on the site as well.
