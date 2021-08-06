NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Proving you are vaccinated or COVID-19 free is the only way to get into some of your favorite spots in Nashville.

But what happens when you can’t find your vaccine card? Health officials say your county health department is the solution.

The vaccination card has become a cover charge of sorts for getting into several places in Nashville.

“Public safety is our number one issue always and the only way we can 100% be sure that everyone in the venue is safe is to require a vaccine or negative covid test. it’s no different than having our fire extinguishers checked regularly,” said Luke Ehrmann, part-owner of The East Room.

“That’s all a decision that individual businesses or companies or organizations can make. And yes, we support those types of decisions,” said Brian Todd with the Metro Health Department.

The East Room isn’t the only business requiring proof of vaccination or negative covid test. Places like City Winery and The 5 Spot, have the same requirements. But businesses say people don’t have to bring your physical vaccination card.

“But for now, a picture is fine. Actually, I would almost prefer that you don’t take your card with you so you don’t lose it,” said Ehrmann, part-owner of The East Room.

City Winery said a picture of your vaccine card or proof of a negative PCR or rapid covid test will work for getting into the venue. The venue also said if guests don’t have a vaccine card or negative covid test proof, City Winery will have a rapid test available on site for $15

The 5 Spot said they will accept a picture of a guest’s vaccination card or proof of a negative covid19 test. But they would also need the guests' ID to match the name on the negative covid test.

But if a person misplaces their vaccination card, health officials say there is a way to get it back.

“For example, if you got your shot at the Music City Center and you live in Davidson County, you can actually come here to Lentz and we’ll give you another card,” said Brian Todd with Metro Health Department. “For instance, if you live in Sumner County, even if you got your shot at the Music City Center, you can still go to the Sumner County health department to get another card. It’s not specific to where you got your shot, it’s really more specific to the states database system which is where you live,” he added.

Ehrmann with The East Room said his business decision to ask for proof of vaccinations is just a business decision so they can stay in business.

“It's pretty much a business decision. We can’t close again, and things have started to get a little worse. we have to do what we can,” Ehrmann said. “It’s not political. We’re not trying to step on anyone’s beliefs or anything like that. It is purely; if we go into another shutdown, the independent music venues will go away, so we have to do what we can in order to prevent another shutdown,” he added.

Brian Todd said he knows people want to protect their vaccine cards but they advise people against getting their cards laminated.

They say sometimes the heat from the lamination process, smears the ink on the card so badly. So he says people can use plastic sleeves that they can slide vaccine cards into that would protect it.