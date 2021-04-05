ANTIOCH, TENN. (WSMV) - Over the Easter weekend, churches and organizations gathered, some for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, to spread a little happiness and generosity.
The Stronger Than My Father youth organization got together Saturday to spread love in their community by handing out more than 300 baskets and plates of food in a drive-up event they hosted.
The event in Antioch was also visited by the Easter Bunny for the kids stopping by.
