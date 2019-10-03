NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Representative Jim Cooper says every high school senior should be registered to vote.
Thursday night, the mayor's Youth Council, along with the Davidson County Election Commission, launched its annual voter registration initiative at the Oasis Center on Charlotte Avenue.
The program is divided into two parts. The first are small events like the one held Thursday night. They are done with a purpose to inform students what they need to register to vote.
The second part happens on high school campuses across Nashville; that will start on Nov. 4.
Since the effort launched in 2016, voter registration among high school students increased by 85 percent. Last year, the effort got more than 3,000 high schoolers registered to vote.
