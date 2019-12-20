NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- An employee at a TruCore youth facility here is accused of multiple counts related to sexual activity with a minor.
Christopher Williams Ramone Hubbard was implicated in allegations of solicitation of a minor, sexual battery by an authority figure, and solicitation for sexual exploitation of a minor.
Hubbard is an employee of TrueCore Behavioral Solutions, who operates two youth facilities in Middle Tennessee.
The indictments allege that Hubbard had displayed sexual material to an underage person, exchanged sexually explicit material with that person, and engaged in sexual activity together three times.
In February of 2018, after the allegations were filed against Hubbard, they suspended him immediately.
News4 reached out to the company for comment, and received the following statement from a company spokesperson:
TrueCore Behavioral Solutions maintains a zero-tolerance policy for any inappropriate conduct toward youth by our employees and allegations of misconduct are taken seriously. The employee in question at the center of the February 2018 allegations was suspended immediately, had no further contact with youth in our care, and was separated from the company within 48 hours. TrueCore also promptly notified the Department of Children’s Services. The safety of the youth at our facilities is our top priority.
Hubbard was indicted by a Davidson County Grand Jury on November 25th, and arrested December 6th. At last check, he remained in the custody of the Davidson County Sheriff
