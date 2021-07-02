NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - If your son or daughter is a natural ham and not afraid of the spotlight, we've got the summer camp for you.
Country Music Singer and Actress Lisa Stewart might be developing the next George Clooney or Reese Witherspoon at Concordia Acting Academy in Franklin.
The youth acting camp for ages 9-14 is run by actress Lisa Stewart where she brings her expertise to the young actors and actresses. In return, the kids bring their enthusiasm.
"Oh, they are all in. Absolutely," Stewart said. "We have a couple of a little shy, but they come out of their shells."
Sadie is one of her students making their mark at the academy.
"I am very there and ready to go, I'm not shy no."
Students aren't just expected to bring their personalities center stage here. They are expected to memorize and deliver lines, too.
Whether or not the student's become the next big star in Hollywood is beside the point. All of these skills are teaching the kids confidence, discipline, and public speaking skills.
It may sound like a lot of work, but the kids are having too much fun to notice.
