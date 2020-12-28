NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Before you say goodbye to 2020, make some money moves now in order to have a prosperous next year.
Experts say it's critical to invest your time in these three year-end planning tips.
No. 1: increase contributions to your retirement plan. If it's not too late to max out your 401k, do it now.
"Give yourself a Christmas gift by taking one percent more out of your payroll, putting it into your 401k after tax, you're really not going to miss it,” said David Ragland, financial advisor with IRC Wealth.
No. 2: consider "bunching" your charity gifts.
Given the new, higher standard deduction limit, your impact may be greater if you bunch charitable deductions into one this year.
And No. 3: review your 2020 spending, especially the last 90 days, and see which expenses can be trimmed. Then set up financial goals for 2021.
And a bonus tip: organize your financial documents.
It may be a tedious step, but it helps you file your taxes sooner next year, and filing early means getting that potential refund check quicker.
