Even if you have a clean driving record, your neighbor's bad driving could impact your car insurance rates.
One of the factors insurance companies look at to determine rates is the number of crashes in a zip code.
“That’s not good. It should be about personal, not about the whole area because it’s not fair for the person who is driving good," said Blaze Swelfer who passes through Clarksville every day on his commute to work.
The Clarksville Police Department released new numbers showing an almost double digit increase in crashes.
There were 6,684 crashes in Clarksville in 2017 compared to 7,220 in 2018, an increase of 536 crashes.
“Doesn’t surprise me the way I see people drive around here," said Nicole Koch.
The mother of two said she avoids getting behind the wheel because she's scared of other drivers.
“They speed too much. They’re in too much of a hurry and they don’t respect other drivers," said Koch.
Clarksville Police said 44 percent the crashes happened on these five roads:
- Wilma Rudolph Boulevard
- Ft. Campbell Boulevard
- Madison Street
- Warfield Boulevard
- Trenton Road
The top five factors for crashes in 2018 were following improperly, failure to obey traffic control and failure to yield right of way, improper breaking, distracted driving and failure to keep in lane.
“You have people who run red lights and just crash into each other," said Swelfer
Clarksville police are cracking down this year on speeding, distracted and drunk driving, and following too closely in an effort to cut down on crashes.
