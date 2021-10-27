NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Mammograms are recommended for every woman starting at 40, but that doesn’t mean that is when the risk starts.
At 27 years old, Kara Wigfall was diagnosed with breast cancer. Her best advice is pay attention to your body…you know it best.
Wigfall was told she likely just felt a cyst in her breast, but after a second opinion, she found out she had breast cancer.
“I went from a healthy 27-year-old working out and eating right and dieting to finding out I had breast cancer,” recounted Wigfall. “I did a self-breast examination and I felt the lump. It was like the size of a golf ball, no kidding.”
Self-breast exams are something Wigfall has been diligent about because of her family history.
“I do have a history of breast cancer on my mom side and on my dad side,” Wigfall explained. “I’m the youngest in my family to have it.”
Regardless of family history, Tristar medical breast surgeon Dr. Mark Cooper said self-exams should be something every woman does monthly, starting in their 20s.,
Cooper said he tells patients “there’s 365 days in a year and you don’t have to do anything for 353.” He recommends adding a physical exam in your 30s, then begin getting mammograms in your 40s.
“The CDC says that there’s going to be about 255,000 cases of breast cancer diagnosed each year,” Cooper said. “Now a majority of those are going to be later in life but there are some and I have patients who are diagnosed in their 20s in their 30s.”
Although a small percentage, Wigfall knows firsthand why it is so important to pay attention to your body, regardless of your age.
“What I’ve learned through this experience is that your body will tell you when somethings wrong you just have to listen close enough,” Wigfall insists. “Breast cancer is not a death sentence. It’s not a death sentence at all. I looked at it as a second chance at life.”
Wednesday will mark Wigfall’s final chemo treatment. She will also undergo a double mastectomy to prevent the cancer from coming back.
