LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Young Road in Wilson County is totally shut down while multiple law enforcement agencies execute a search warrant on the 800 block of the street.
Police say the suspect, identified as Phillip Wayne Foster, has threatened "multiple public servants and private citizens in the Middle TN area over a period of time."
Young Road is off Sparta Pike, south east of Lebanon.
Police are asking the public to avoid the area.
#HAPPENINGNOW Multiple agencies are executing search warrants around the 800 block of Young Road which runs off Sparta Pike. All of Young Road is completely shut down at the moment. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/eVmKSfL2Dh— Wilson Co Sheriff (@wilsonsheriff) February 19, 2020
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
