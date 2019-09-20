NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Millions of people are gathering to protest climate change all over the world, dozens right here in Nashville
The first protest happened on the steps of Capitol Hill.
Most of the protesters were young people trying to bring attention to the ever-changing climate.
Children, teens, and adults lined the steps of Capitol Hill with homemade signs and chants to garner of the elected officials inside.
“The point of coming out today is to really demand change from politicians, to bring people’s attention to it on a bigger scale than just like posting about it on Instagram," said 17-year-old Cat Ridge.
The protests are in light of the opening of the United Nations General Assembly and the Climate Action Summit happening on Monday, September 23rd.
“The climate crisis is happening right now. It’s not some distant threat. The climate is currently changing and right now we are deciding how much death and destruction we are going to allow", said David Williford.
Williford is a part of the Sunrise Movement, an organization focused on bringing attention to climate change.
He strongly believes that it’s young people who will be most impacted.
"These young people will see food scarcity, they will see water scarcity, they will see the largest human migration in maybe history. The solutions to mitigate the crisis are on the table and have been on the table for a long time. The science is extremely clear. Public understanding and opinion about the subject and political are the only things missing to circumvent the greatest crisis that we have ever seen. We’re fighting for our futures," said Williford.
