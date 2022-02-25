Dog and cat die in overnight fire

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Fire crews were called to a house fire in East Nashville on Thursday night.

Nashville Fire responded to a call from a young couple who said they could smell smoke in the house around 11 p.m. They had a small child, a dog and a cat in the house.

Fire crews put out the blaze, but it completely gutted the home and it is being considered a total loss.  It is believed the fire started in the garage. 

East Nashville house fire

The couple and their child made it out safely, however, both the dog and cat died in the fire.

