NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Fire crews were called to a house fire in East Nashville on Thursday night.
Nashville Fire responded to a call from a young couple who said they could smell smoke in the house around 11 p.m. They had a small child, a dog and a cat in the house.
Fire crews put out the blaze, but it completely gutted the home and it is being considered a total loss. It is believed the fire started in the garage.
The couple and their child made it out safely, however, both the dog and cat died in the fire.
