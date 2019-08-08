MACON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A young man is in police custody after stealing a gun from a school.
Police say Adam Cisneros stole an AR-15 from Red Boiling Springs School. He was driving a 2008 black Chevy Cobalt and was wearing a red hood.
Cisneros surrendered to Macon County authorities just before 6 p.m. Thursday. An additional suspect is being sought after and authorities have not provided a description.
