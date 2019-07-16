NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An East Tennessee woman’s Facebook post went viral after her sister had a terrifying experience while getting her hair done.
Gracie Brown was letting her sister Alicia Phillips curl her hair before church when she said the unexpected happened.
“I had got maybe five curls in her hair, she leans forward and closes her eyes and I was like Gracie stop it, you just pulled a curl outta your hair, and I just thought she was kidding,” said Phillips.
Phillips said that Gracie collapsed in her arms.
“I’m terrified. I’m screaming at my husband to come to the bathroom,” she said.
What was happening to 10-year-old Gracie was no joke.
Gracie was experiencing hair grooming syncope.
It can happen when the scalp is stimulated, your blood pressure can drop which causes the child to pass out.
It's typically seen in children ages 5 to 17.
Gracie came to about a minute later. She was able to blink her eyes and respond to her sister.
Phillips' post about the ordeal went viral. It's had more than 200,000 shares on Facebook.
"A lot of people said they had never heard of it or the fact that it’s happened to their child to or it happened to them when they were little they just didn’t know it had a name,” said Phillips.
A pediatric doctor at Vanderbilt University said while this is common, it doesn't impact a child's life long term.
Gracie said she now has someone in the room with her and sits down when she does her hair.
Doctors also said this can also happen when kids get haircuts.
