You don't have to go far feel the Christmas spirit at the Providence Plaza Kroger in Mt. Juliet.
If Rebecca Krause doesn't greet you with it at the door, perhaps you’ll find it in the produce section.
“It was just sitting here folded up like this,” Krause recalled. “I happened to just open it up and read it.”
Tuesday she found a handwritten letter by a little girl, left on top of the potatoes.
“Dear Santa,
For Christmas, I would like nothing more than clothes such as boots and jackets and shirts. If you can, I would also like a simple sketchbook.
From: Virginia.”
“Yes Virginia, there is a Santa Claus,” reads the famous 1897 publication. But this child needs no convincing, she just needs to be found.
“It was just heartbreaking it really was,” Krouse said. She posted the letter to Facebook, attracting hundreds of comments from people eager to find Virginia. “I just don't think any child should do without a Christmas.”
“As certainly as love generosity and devotion exist,” and if Rebecca Krause has anything to say about it, Virginia will get her wish.
“I've got every department form deli, to bakery, to meat, to the produce. Everybody says if you ever find her everybody wants to help,” she said. “If i can just make one kid's Christmas a merry Christmas i would love it.”
Below is a statement from Wilson County Schools, after News4 asked if they could help us locate the author of the letter:
“I was contacted this morning by several media outlets, and supervisors for the school district are meticulously combing our roles to try and identify this child and determine what we can do to help. Please know that our school counselors and Family Resource Center will deal with this situation delicately, in a way that will not bring shame or judgement upon a family that seems to already be experiencing a financial crisis. Sadly, it's something they do on a regular basis, and yes... it is heartbreaking. While we cannot reveal the identity of this student or her family, you can rest assured that we will be doing everything in our power to ensure that "Santa" shows up for Virginia in a big way. This thread has reminded me of the beauty that can come from social media. Sometimes, I think we forget that. Merry Christmas!” – Jennifer Johnson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.