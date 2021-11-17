A Virginia teenager really wants to get into the Country Music business here in Nashville. But instead of sending letters to the Record Company bosses on Music Row, he's sending shoes, really cool shoes. News 4's Terry Bulger shows us.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A Virginia teenager wants to get into the Country Music business in Nashville. Instead of sending letters to the Record Company bosses on Music Row, he's sending shoes.

He's just 18 years old, but Landon Bonneville's shoes are more inclined to sing than stink. Bonneville believes it's his custom way to shuffle into Nashville's Music Business.

Orchid Lounge Kickers for Tootsies and Aqua Blue for the Grand Ole Opry are in his collection. They are all designed for comfort, with a couple of shoestrings attached.

"I really want to be a tour manager. That's my goal after I go to college and stuff like that," Bonneville said.

Life on the road isn't easy. When your feet hit the floor, you might as well be wearing cool comfy shoes, and that's what Bonneville creates.

Bonneville lives in Virginia, college comes next, but the road he sees in his future is a country one. Bonneville said he likes the idea of traveling by bus and getting the band ready for the next gig.

"I see what they bring to the show up every day at 9 am," Bonneville said. "That's fun. It's cool, and it makes someone out in the audience have a good day."

