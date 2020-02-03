You know what vaping devices looks like, right? So did they, until they couldn’t find them in their own son’s bedroom.

I knew it would be a strange text message to four friends, but I sent it anyway: would you be up to testing if you could spot the latest versions of ways to vape?

There was a reason I messaged them: they’re friends who are good sports and also just happen to be the parents of teenagers.

Once they signed on, I decided to press my luck: would they be open to me hiding the latest version of devices used to vape in one of their teenager’s room?

Their answer was still yes.

After all, I’d explained to them how this came about: that the executive producer of News4 Investigates found all of these vaping devices that looked a whole lot like things that would show up in a teenager’s room.

We wanted to see how easily they could be found and showed up on a Monday night at the home of Erin and Theo Morrison, where they live with their sons, a teenager and a pre-teen.

Also along for the test: the Morrisons’ friend Mike and Kari de Riesthal, also the parents of a teenager and a pre-teen.

With the blessing of their teenage son, News4 Investigates stashed four of the latest versions of the vaping devices in his room in plain sight.

Up first: Erin. With the instinct of a teenager’s mother, she finds two in her son’s room.

But she’s not quite sure what she’s discovered, only saying, “I’m just going to say that’s suspicious.”

When her time is up (we figured five minutes is all a teenager would give their parents to snoop around their bedroom), we told her she had missed two of the devices.

In fact, one of the devices was placed in a pencil cup that she went through twice.

But she wasn’t alone: her husband Theo and their friend Mike missed it too.

Only Mike’s wife Kari (also a teenager’s mother) found it.

So why did so many miss it. Here’s a picture.

Vaping pen

We placed it beside two mechanical pencils, and the similarities were stunning. The device even looks like it has an eraser on the top.

“I never would have picked that out. I never would have picked that out,” Erin said.

The dads didn’t fare as well as the moms, finding only one of the devices.

But take a look at why:

Vape pen
Vape pen

These look more like the traditional ways to vape, but with the coloring and shape of typical ink pens. We placed one of them in Theo’s son’s side pocket on his backpack along with other ink pens, and they were easily missed.

“Looks like one of my nice pens,” Theo said.

The one vaping device they all missed? This one.

Vape pen

After showing it to them, we joked it looked like a small remote and a USB had a baby.

In all fairness, we did stash it beside some bike-repair equipment, and it fit right in.

An eye-opening test, that sparked this bit of motherly wisdom.

“At least if you don't know what it is, you should ask the question,” Erin said.

 

Chief Investigative Reporter

Jeremy Finley is the chief investigator for News4 Investigates.

