Part of the NFL Draft stage can be yours.
Accessories, décor and even some of the flooring from the stage and green rooms is on sale right now at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore on Harding Place.
The store is selling area rugs that were seen covering the floors in the area where players waited to hear their names called. They also have pieces of the black flooring from the main stage for sale.
The director of the ReStore Fred Kirby says the money from the sales will benefit the community.
"We sell it to the general public and then that money goes to help support our mission,” Kirby said. “It helps the local Nashville Habitat by helping buy more land and materials to build more houses."
Kirby says they build 30 to 40 houses each year, so the money will support that mission.
You can see some of the items for sale by searching @habitatnashrestore on Facebook and Instagram.
