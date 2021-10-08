NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Midstate mother who spotted the car at the center of an AMBER alert involving a one-year-old boy is sharing her story.

MNPD said a woman stole a car with a baby in the back seat from the parking lot of an East Nashville Kroger on Wednesday night.

"You can only explain it by divine intervention," Candace Whiting, who found the car, said.

Whiting had an overwhelming feeling to help look for baby Nolan. MNPD said 33-year-old Brandi Rhodes walked up to a blue Ford Focus, got inside, and drove off.

Police said the parents were grocery shopping, and when they came back out, the car and their one-year-old were gone. The vehicle had been left unlocked and running.

"It was devastating, you know, you just have empathy for other people, and you just want to do something to help," Whiting said.

Whiting and her four kids drove from Gallatin to Nashville after seeing a post on social media about the missing child.

"Leaving my house and heading there, you know the probability of you being able to find this is highly unlikely," Whiting said.

They drove by the East Nashville Kroger. Whiting's kids helped her look for blue cars.

They made quite the discovery when they got to Home Road, less than half a mile from the store.

"Sure enough, that was the car. At that moment, we were like, what do we do now?" Whiting said.

Whiting called 911 about 30 minutes after the TBI issued an AMBER alert. Until police got there, she and her kids sat in the car with the lights off. Whiting was not sure if the suspect was still in the blue Ford with the baby.

It turns out the one-year-old was by himself, asleep and unharmed.

"It was just a lot of emotion that I actually found him out of all the places in Nashville, out of all the streets that the car could've been. How did I manage to find him?" Whiting said.

For the mom, what her son said on the way home stuck with her.

"It was. We're heroes. That's exactly what my son said. 'We're heroes,'" Whiting said.

Before they fell asleep that night, he also sent a text message to the family saying mission accomplished.

"It feels good to know you made a difference for someone and that he's still going to be ok," Whiting said.

As for the baby's parents, they're being charged by citation with child endangerment, which is a misdemeanor. Police are still looking for Rhodes.