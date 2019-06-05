NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Contributor, Nashville's homeless newspaper, announced this week that its vendors will now accept Venmo as a form of payment.
“Customers and potential customers, especially young and middle-aged customers rarely carry cash anymore, but instead rely on electronic payments like Venmo to pay for daily expenses,” said The Contributor's executive director, Cathy Jennings in a news release. “Vendors now take Venmo, so they are able to attract this expanding market of customers in Nashville to help them achieve their sales goals.”
The Contributor is published twice a month and costs $2.00 per paper. Those looking to use Venmo as a form of payment will have to use The Contributor's username "@The-Contributor."
In the "What is it for?" field in Venmo, customers need to enter the vendor's name and ID. If you are in your car when you buy one of the papers, The Contributor encourages you to complete the Venmo payment when you're done driving.
To see a full list of of vendors and their locations, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.