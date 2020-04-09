NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Small businesses are finding ways to give back, despite hardships of their own.
Coco's Italian Market in the Nations is donating microwaveable meals to frontliners. For every $10 you donate, a first responder gets a meal. For every two meals donated, they'll donate a third.
The owner said it's not only a simple way he can give back to our heroes, but his own employees.
"The phone calls that I’m getting every day just, 'hey I’ll do anything. What do you have for me to do?" Chuck Cinelli said. "It’s tough for everybody." He was able to hire back some employees for this initiative.
The restaurant plants to rotate meals between major hospitals, The Red Cross, and ambulance departments. Click here to donate.
