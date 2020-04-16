NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The YMCA continues to tutor students throughout the Mid-State through COVID-19. They’re doing this virtually.
“There’s a lot of different needs that our families have, and what our team is trying to do is just to show up and be a positive encouragement for them to help them navigate all of this change,” Y-CAP Director Beth Hannon-Penny said.
Elementary students are meeting virtually with volunteers to read together a few times a week.
Middle schoolers join online classrooms to talk with one another and a staff member.
“Then our high school work is really, really critical,” she said. “Our seniors still need to graduate and are still looking for ways to sign up for scholarships, or potential applications still at this point to university.”
Hannon-Penny says there’s seniors who don’t know if they can graduate or even get a transcript to go to college next year.
“So, we have helped him walk alongside him, we’re on the phone with MNPS records department, we’re helping him get the access to the information he needs so that he can continue pass this crisis. Hannon-Penny said.
Y-CAP is taking both volunteers and more students in their programs. Call 615-226-5577 and ask for Beth if you want to sign your child up for a program.
Visit YMCAMidTN.org to volunteer.
